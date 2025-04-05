Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Court Orders FIR Against Father for Misuse of POCSO Act

A Delhi court ordered an FIR against a man for coercing his daughter to falsely accuse relatives under the POCSO Act. The court found the father's actions stemmed from personal vendetta, misusing legal provisions and causing mental anguish to his daughter. Advocates fear similar false implications.

A Delhi court has taken the significant step of ordering an FIR against a man accused of coercing his teenage daughter into falsely accusing her relatives under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The decision highlights the misuse of legal provisions for personal vendetta.

Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal noted that the father pressured his 17-year-old daughter into filing unfounded complaints against her maternal relatives and an advocate, embroiling them in a false case to tip the scales in his favor during ongoing legal battles. The court's directive comes after examining audio and video evidence revealing the father's manipulation.

The ruling underscores the serious implications of misusing laws meant to protect children and maintain justice. The court's stance signals the need for strict action against individuals who exploit the legal system, causing harm to all involved and undermining the credibility of genuine child protection cases.

