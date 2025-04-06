Domestic Help Arrested in Rs 86 Lakh Heist

The Delhi Police have detained Nirmal Malik, a domestic worker from Odisha, in connection with the theft of gold jewellery and cash valued at approximately Rs 86 lakh from a residence in south Delhi.

Authorities revealed that Malik, aged 40, orchestrated the heist during his employer's Goa vacation in December. Disappearing shortly after the crime, Malik left law enforcement trailing clues to Odisha, where arrests of several accomplices followed.

Tracked later to Bengaluru, Malik was captured by police. The investigation led to the recovery of stolen goods and implicated others in fencing operations, deepening the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)