Russian Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault Near Border Regions

The Russian defense ministry has announced the interception and destruction of 11 Ukrainian drones during an overnight operation on Sunday. These drones were detected over the Kursk, Belgorod, and Rostov border regions, demonstrating the ongoing area of tension between the two nations.

In a statement released on Telegram, the ministry shared details of the operation, which saw defenses successfully intercepting the drones before they could cause damage or casualties in the targeted areas.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of the Rostov region, provided further context in a social media update, confirming there were no injuries as the result of the attack. However, he noted that debris from the drones had been reported to have fallen on administrative buildings in one of the districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)