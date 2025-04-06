Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Jharkhand: Arrest Made as Investigation Continues

A shooting in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in the death of Babita Devi and injury to her husband, Rama Singh. The police suspect an old rivalry but continue to investigate. One assailant from Gaya, Bihar, has been captured while efforts to find others are ongoing.

In a tragic incident that has shaken Jharkhand's Palamu district, a woman was killed and her husband was injured when gunmen opened fire at their home on Saturday night. The attack, which led to the death of Babita Devi, has left the local community in shock.

Police have apprehended one of the attackers, who hails from Bihar's Gaya district, while the search for accomplices continues. Authorities have suggested that the violence could be rooted in a long-standing rivalry, although thorough investigations are underway to establish a definitive motive.

The incident highlights ongoing security concerns in the area, and the swift police response has been commended by locals. Victims' families and residents now await credible answers as the probe unfolds.

