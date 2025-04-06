U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Hospitalized Amid Legal Battle
Joseph Tater, an American citizen detained in Russia, has been hospitalized due to a mental disorder diagnosis. Tater, accused of abusing staff at a Moscow hotel, denies the charges. He remains in pre-trial detention with a potential five-year prison sentence if convicted.
A Russian court has mandated the hospitalization of American citizen Joseph Tater, who is currently being held in pre-trial detention. The state-run TASS news agency revealed this development on Sunday.
According to the agency, Tater has been diagnosed with a mental disorder by medical professionals who have previously treated him. Detained last August, Tater faces accusations of misconduct against the staff at a Moscow hotel, allegations he fervently denies.
If found guilty, Tater could face a prison sentence of up to five years. Efforts to reach Tater for comment were unsuccessful, given his continued detention.
