U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Hospitalized Amid Legal Battle

Joseph Tater, an American citizen detained in Russia, has been hospitalized due to a mental disorder diagnosis. Tater, accused of abusing staff at a Moscow hotel, denies the charges. He remains in pre-trial detention with a potential five-year prison sentence if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court has mandated the hospitalization of American citizen Joseph Tater, who is currently being held in pre-trial detention. The state-run TASS news agency revealed this development on Sunday.

According to the agency, Tater has been diagnosed with a mental disorder by medical professionals who have previously treated him. Detained last August, Tater faces accusations of misconduct against the staff at a Moscow hotel, allegations he fervently denies.

If found guilty, Tater could face a prison sentence of up to five years. Efforts to reach Tater for comment were unsuccessful, given his continued detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

