Shock in Latur: Civic Commissioner Attempts Suicide
The Latur Municipal Corporation commissioner, Babasaheb Manohare, attempted suicide by shooting himself. He was rushed to a hospital where he was stabilized after emergency surgery. The motive remains unclear but family members report he had been behaving normally. Manohare recently presented the annual municipal budget.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:49 IST
The commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation, Babasaheb Manohare, reportedly attempted to take his own life by shooting himself.
The incident occurred late Saturday night, and he was quickly taken to a private hospital, where his condition was deemed critical but later stabilized after surgery.
The motive behind this act is still unknown. Family members indicated he was in a normal state before retiring for the evening. Manohare assumed his role as Latur's civic chief in October 2022 and recently presented the municipality's annual budget.
