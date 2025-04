Tensions Rise: Iran's Firm Stance Against U.S. Pressure

Iran is firmly resisting U.S. demands for direct negotiation over its nuclear program, warning potential repercussions for neighboring states that facilitate U.S. military action, according to an anonymous senior Iranian official.

Despite rejecting direct talks, Iran is open to conducting indirect negotiations via Oman, a longstanding diplomatic conduit between the two nations. The Iranian official noted that such discussions offer a chance to assess Washington's intentions for a political solution.

As regional tensions escalate, Iran has communicated with neighboring countries, warning against participation in any U.S. military endeavors. Meanwhile, Iran's ally Russia voices opposition to U.S. military threats, urging restraint. Within a two-month window, the possibility of a regional conflict looms amid Iran's increased uranium enrichment activities.

