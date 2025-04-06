Mastermind Behind Loan Fraud Racket Arrested in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police has apprehended Suresh Kumar, a resident of Nand Nagri, purportedly the kingpin behind a complex scheme involving the forgery of property documents to secure bank loans.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) revealed that Kumar, who ran a cybercafe, was involved in numerous fraud cases, securing multiple loans under false pretenses totaling crores of rupees.

A forensic analysis of thumb impressions enabled the police to unveil his identity after years of probes, linking him to 18 cases, with 13 under CBI scrutiny. Investigations to uncover co-conspirators are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)