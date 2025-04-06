Mastermind Behind Loan Fraud Racket Arrested in Delhi
Suresh Kumar, a Nand Nagri resident, was arrested by Delhi Police for masterminding a racket forging property documents to secure bank loans. Involved in multiple frauds, he operated a cybercafe and used deceased identities for fraudulent loans. Investigations continue to identify accomplices and broader networks.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police has apprehended Suresh Kumar, a resident of Nand Nagri, purportedly the kingpin behind a complex scheme involving the forgery of property documents to secure bank loans.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) revealed that Kumar, who ran a cybercafe, was involved in numerous fraud cases, securing multiple loans under false pretenses totaling crores of rupees.
A forensic analysis of thumb impressions enabled the police to unveil his identity after years of probes, linking him to 18 cases, with 13 under CBI scrutiny. Investigations to uncover co-conspirators are ongoing.
