Positive Diplomatic Dynamics: Moscow and Washington
Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's investment envoy, visited Washington for discussions with U.S. officials. He reported a positive shift in relations following talks with representatives of President Trump's administration, and further contacts are expected next week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:32 IST
Russia and the United States are poised to continue diplomatic discussions next week, according to an Interfax report citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.
Dmitriev recently traveled to Washington for discussions with officials from President Donald Trump's administration. The meetings appear to have fostered a constructive atmosphere.
Following these talks, Dmitriev noted a 'positive dynamic' in the evolving relationship between Moscow and Washington, suggesting potential for improved bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
