Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Defends Waqf Reform as Constitutional Necessity

In a compelling defense of recent legislative amendments, Former Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasized the importance of the Waqf reform as a constitutional imperative for enhancing administrative clarity. Speaking at the BJP's Foundation Day event, Naqvi clarified that the reform should not be misconstrued as a threat to faith.

The senior BJP leader pointed out that the Waqf Amendment Act is designed to resolve longstanding inconsistencies in the law. He criticized critics of the Act, whom he described as engaging in a "communal rampage" to distort the legislative process and maintain socio-political disorder.

Naqvi assured that the reforms would not infringe on religious sentiments. He further lambasted those who politicize constitutional reforms, labeling them as inciting societal discord. The recent assent by President Droupadi Murmu to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, marks a significant step towards a more inclusive governance model.

