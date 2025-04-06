Left Menu

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Defends Waqf Reform as Constitutional Necessity

Former Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defends the Waqf reform, stating it's not a threat to faith but ensures administrative transparency. Naqvi aims to correct legal contradictions through the Waqf Amendment Act. He criticizes those opposing the reform as perpetuating communal conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:22 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Defends Waqf Reform as Constitutional Necessity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling defense of recent legislative amendments, Former Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasized the importance of the Waqf reform as a constitutional imperative for enhancing administrative clarity. Speaking at the BJP's Foundation Day event, Naqvi clarified that the reform should not be misconstrued as a threat to faith.

The senior BJP leader pointed out that the Waqf Amendment Act is designed to resolve longstanding inconsistencies in the law. He criticized critics of the Act, whom he described as engaging in a "communal rampage" to distort the legislative process and maintain socio-political disorder.

Naqvi assured that the reforms would not infringe on religious sentiments. He further lambasted those who politicize constitutional reforms, labeling them as inciting societal discord. The recent assent by President Droupadi Murmu to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, marks a significant step towards a more inclusive governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025