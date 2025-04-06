Left Menu

Security Stepped Up for Ram Navami Rally in Malwani

Over 500 police officers, supported by senior officials and reserve forces, are ensuring security for the Ram Navami rally in Malwani. The Joint Commissioner of Police evaluated the readiness, with CCTV and drones monitoring the event. Community leaders have pledged cooperation to maintain order.

In preparation for the Ram Navami rally in Malwani's western suburb, more than 500 police personnel, alongside senior officials, are managing security efforts on Sunday, according to officials.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary was on-site in Malwani, actively assessing the police deployment's readiness for the rally. This observation was confirmed by official reports.

The security detail, as described by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 11 Anand Bhoite, involves 500 officers, 50 additional senior officers, and three battalions of the State Reserve Police Force. Both CCTV surveillance and six drones are employed to monitor the rally, while local leaders and the community have promised their cooperation.

