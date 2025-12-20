Left Menu

Western Railway Workers Demand Action Amid 'Forced Double Duties'

Western Railway motormen and train managers threaten agitation over unresolved issues such as leave denial and forced double duties. A recent meeting highlighted grievances, including a canteen closure, impacting physical and mental health. If unaddressed, these issues could risk passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:33 IST
Western Railway Workers Demand Action Amid 'Forced Double Duties'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Motormen and train managers of Western Railway are sounding alarms over unresolved grievances, as they threaten to escalate protests if their demands remain unmet.

Following a meeting at Churchgate station, concerns have intensified around 'long-pending' issues, notably denial of leave and enforced double duties, mounting pressure on staff.

Participants at the meeting voiced fears about health impacts and personnel resource stress due to continuous work demands, which they claim could endanger passenger safety. Official responses emphasize regulations and safety assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025