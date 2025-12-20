Western Railway Workers Demand Action Amid 'Forced Double Duties'

Motormen and train managers of Western Railway are sounding alarms over unresolved grievances, as they threaten to escalate protests if their demands remain unmet.

Following a meeting at Churchgate station, concerns have intensified around 'long-pending' issues, notably denial of leave and enforced double duties, mounting pressure on staff.

Participants at the meeting voiced fears about health impacts and personnel resource stress due to continuous work demands, which they claim could endanger passenger safety. Official responses emphasize regulations and safety assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)