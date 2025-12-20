Western Railway Workers Demand Action Amid 'Forced Double Duties'
Western Railway motormen and train managers threaten agitation over unresolved issues such as leave denial and forced double duties. A recent meeting highlighted grievances, including a canteen closure, impacting physical and mental health. If unaddressed, these issues could risk passenger safety.
Motormen and train managers of Western Railway are sounding alarms over unresolved grievances, as they threaten to escalate protests if their demands remain unmet.
Following a meeting at Churchgate station, concerns have intensified around 'long-pending' issues, notably denial of leave and enforced double duties, mounting pressure on staff.
Participants at the meeting voiced fears about health impacts and personnel resource stress due to continuous work demands, which they claim could endanger passenger safety. Official responses emphasize regulations and safety assurances.
