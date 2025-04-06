High-Stakes Arrest: Accused Nabbed After Shootout
A murder suspect with a Rs 20,000 bounty was captured following a shootout with police. Identified as Sumit, he is linked to a previous fatal incident in Khera Khurrampur. Despite attempting escape on a motorbike, he sustained an injury and was hospitalized, confiscated weaponry was retrieved.
A murder suspect carrying a Rs 20,000 reward for his arrest was apprehended after a firefight with police, local officials reported on Sunday.
Sumit, 22, became the second suspect detained in connection with a homicide in the Khera Khurrampur area. Previously, another individual identified as Harsh had been arrested.
Authorities set up a roadblock on the Farukhnagar mini bypass Saturday after receiving specific intel. The suspect ignored police signals to stop, attempting to flee on a motorcycle that eventually skidded. In the ensuing exchange, police fired in self-defense, injuring Sumit. He is now receiving medical treatment and will be arrested upon his release. A pistol, cartridge, and bullet shells were recovered at the scene.
