High-Stakes Arrest: Accused Nabbed After Shootout

A murder suspect with a Rs 20,000 bounty was captured following a shootout with police. Identified as Sumit, he is linked to a previous fatal incident in Khera Khurrampur. Despite attempting escape on a motorbike, he sustained an injury and was hospitalized, confiscated weaponry was retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A murder suspect carrying a Rs 20,000 reward for his arrest was apprehended after a firefight with police, local officials reported on Sunday.

Sumit, 22, became the second suspect detained in connection with a homicide in the Khera Khurrampur area. Previously, another individual identified as Harsh had been arrested.

Authorities set up a roadblock on the Farukhnagar mini bypass Saturday after receiving specific intel. The suspect ignored police signals to stop, attempting to flee on a motorcycle that eventually skidded. In the ensuing exchange, police fired in self-defense, injuring Sumit. He is now receiving medical treatment and will be arrested upon his release. A pistol, cartridge, and bullet shells were recovered at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

