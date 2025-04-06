High-Stakes Arrest: Accused Nabbed After Shootout

A murder suspect carrying a Rs 20,000 reward for his arrest was apprehended after a firefight with police, local officials reported on Sunday.

Sumit, 22, became the second suspect detained in connection with a homicide in the Khera Khurrampur area. Previously, another individual identified as Harsh had been arrested.

Authorities set up a roadblock on the Farukhnagar mini bypass Saturday after receiving specific intel. The suspect ignored police signals to stop, attempting to flee on a motorcycle that eventually skidded. In the ensuing exchange, police fired in self-defense, injuring Sumit. He is now receiving medical treatment and will be arrested upon his release. A pistol, cartridge, and bullet shells were recovered at the scene.

