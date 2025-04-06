France and Algeria Mend Diplomatic Ties: A New Chapter Unfolds
France and Algeria have restored diplomatic relations following talks between France's foreign minister and Algeria's president, ending months of tension affecting economic and security interests. The countries agreed to resume cooperation across sectors, addressing previous obstacles in trade, security, and political landscapes.
Diplomatic relations between France and Algeria have returned to a semblance of normality following a lengthy, constructive dialogue between the French Foreign Minister and Algeria's President. The discussions mark the end of months of bickering that strained economic and security ties.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in a significant step towards reconciliation, announced the reactivation of cooperation mechanisms in multiple sectors, signaling an era of resumed collaboration. Tensions had escalated in July after President Macron's comments on Western Sahara autonomy, underlining decades of complicated bilateral ties.
An essential aspect of the talks was addressing trade disruptions, notably in agrobusiness and wheat imports. The diplomatic strain had extended to security cooperation, with a notable halt in efforts against Islamist militancy. Amid pressures on immigration policy and historical tensions, both nations are now seeking a forward-looking partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
