Escalating Tensions: Hamas Fires Rockets Amid Stalemate
Hamas fired rockets at southern Israeli cities in retaliation for alleged massacres of civilians in Gaza. Though most rockets were intercepted, Israel reported a direct hit in Ashkelon. The continued hostilities jeopardize the ceasefire initiated in January. Both parties blame each other for the collapse of peace talks.
On Sunday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a series of rocket attacks targeting cities in southern Israel. This was reportedly in response to what Hamas described as Israeli massacres of civilians in Gaza.
Israel's military confirmed approximately ten rockets were fired, with most intercepted successfully. However, Israel's Channel 12 reported a direct rocket strike in Ashkelon. Emergency services attended to a person with shrapnel injuries while dealing with the aftermath of shattered car windows and scattered debris.
The violence threatens a fragile ceasefire that began on January 19, following a 15-month conflict. An earlier phase included halts in fighting and an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Renewed Israeli ground operations in Gaza resumed last month, as both sides accuse each other of stalling negotiations. Since October 7, 2023, more than 50,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died amidst ongoing violence.
