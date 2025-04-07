Controversy Over Rafah Incident: Israeli Forces' Revised Account Raises Questions

In a development that has sparked international controversy, the Israeli military revised its initial account of the deaths of 15 emergency workers near Rafah, Gaza. Officials from the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent, who discovered the bodies a week after the March incident, have called for an independent investigation.

A video allegedly showing the attack on clearly marked emergency vehicles has cast doubt on Israeli claims that the deceased were militants. Despite emerging evidence, Israeli military officials maintain that the troops fired on the vehicles suspecting them to be driven by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, citing security concerns.

The incident has further complicated relations, with President Donald Trump holding Hamas accountable while international bodies demand justice. The situation underscores the complexities and controversies surrounding military engagement in conflict zones and the importance of transparent investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)