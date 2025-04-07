Railway Tracks Damaged by Ukrainian Drone in Russia's Krasnodar Region

A Ukrainian drone, neutralized by Russia's air defense systems, caused damage to railway tracks in the Krasnodar region, as confirmed by the regional authorities.

The local administration reported the absence of casualties and fire incidents via a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian defense ministry stated that air defense units had successfully intercepted and destroyed a total of 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, with thirteen targeted over the Sea of Azov, four within the Krasnodar region, and others over Bryansk and Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)