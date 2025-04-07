Left Menu

Railway Tracks Damaged by Ukrainian Drone in Russia's Krasnodar Region

A Ukrainian drone, intercepted by Russia's air defense systems, damaged railway tracks in the Krasnodar region. No casualties or fires were reported. Russia's defense ministry announced that 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight, with several downed over the Sea of Azov, Krasnodar, Bryansk, and Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone, neutralized by Russia's air defense systems, caused damage to railway tracks in the Krasnodar region, as confirmed by the regional authorities.

The local administration reported the absence of casualties and fire incidents via a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian defense ministry stated that air defense units had successfully intercepted and destroyed a total of 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, with thirteen targeted over the Sea of Azov, four within the Krasnodar region, and others over Bryansk and Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

