China and Cambodia Bolster Naval Ties with Expanded Military Drills
China and Cambodia conducted joint military exercises at the newly expanded Ream Naval Base. The drills, involving warships from both nations, come amid U.S. concerns about the facility's potential use as a Chinese military outpost. Cambodia denies any exclusive agreement with China and remains open to international cooperation.
China and Cambodia on Sunday conducted joint military exercises at the newly expanded Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand, raising U.S. concerns over potential Chinese military expansion. The drills involved warships from both countries, marking a significant development at the base just a day after its inauguration.
According to China's state-run Global Times, future exercises will likely become more frequent, engaging naval, land, and air forces to uphold South China Sea peace. Chinese vessels have utilized the Ream base since Beijing funded its recent upgrades.
In 2020, Cambodia dismantled a U.S.-built facility at Sihanoukville and rejected an American reconstruction proposal. The Cambodian government denies having a secret agreement with China and remains open to welcoming military vessels of other nations, as confirmed during the base's opening ceremony attended by Cambodian and Chinese officials.
