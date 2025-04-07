Left Menu

China and Cambodia Bolster Naval Ties with Expanded Military Drills

China and Cambodia conducted joint military exercises at the newly expanded Ream Naval Base. The drills, involving warships from both nations, come amid U.S. concerns about the facility's potential use as a Chinese military outpost. Cambodia denies any exclusive agreement with China and remains open to international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST
China and Cambodia Bolster Naval Ties with Expanded Military Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and Cambodia on Sunday conducted joint military exercises at the newly expanded Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand, raising U.S. concerns over potential Chinese military expansion. The drills involved warships from both countries, marking a significant development at the base just a day after its inauguration.

According to China's state-run Global Times, future exercises will likely become more frequent, engaging naval, land, and air forces to uphold South China Sea peace. Chinese vessels have utilized the Ream base since Beijing funded its recent upgrades.

In 2020, Cambodia dismantled a U.S.-built facility at Sihanoukville and rejected an American reconstruction proposal. The Cambodian government denies having a secret agreement with China and remains open to welcoming military vessels of other nations, as confirmed during the base's opening ceremony attended by Cambodian and Chinese officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025