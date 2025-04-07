Tensions Rise as Taiwan Delegation Visits U.S.

China's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has formally protested to the United States over reports that a delegation from Taiwan traveled to Washington for meetings with the Trump administration.

The Ministry reiterated China's staunch opposition to any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, urging the U.S. to adhere strictly to the one-China policy.

Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory, firmly rejects any independent diplomatic moves by the democratically ruled island, a claim consistently denied by Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)