Tensions Rise as Taiwan Delegation Visits U.S.
China has issued a formal protest to the United States following reports of a Taiwanese delegation meeting with the Trump administration in Washington. Beijing, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory, opposes any official U.S.-Taiwan exchanges and urges compliance with the one-China policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has formally protested to the United States over reports that a delegation from Taiwan traveled to Washington for meetings with the Trump administration.
The Ministry reiterated China's staunch opposition to any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, urging the U.S. to adhere strictly to the one-China policy.
Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory, firmly rejects any independent diplomatic moves by the democratically ruled island, a claim consistently denied by Taipei.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic U.S.-China Talks Led by Senator Daines with Top CEOs in Beijing
Denzel Washington Shines as 'Othello' in New Broadway Production
China Courts Global Investment Amid Tensions at Beijing Summit
Trade Tensions: Sefcovic's Diplomatic Mission to Washington
Chaos in Washington: A Field Day for Foreign Spies