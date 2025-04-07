Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Taiwan Delegation Visits U.S.

China has issued a formal protest to the United States following reports of a Taiwanese delegation meeting with the Trump administration in Washington. Beijing, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory, opposes any official U.S.-Taiwan exchanges and urges compliance with the one-China policy.

China's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has formally protested to the United States over reports that a delegation from Taiwan traveled to Washington for meetings with the Trump administration.

The Ministry reiterated China's staunch opposition to any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, urging the U.S. to adhere strictly to the one-China policy.

Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory, firmly rejects any independent diplomatic moves by the democratically ruled island, a claim consistently denied by Taipei.

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

