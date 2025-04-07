Britain Contemplates Quango Overhaul Amid Global Instability

The British government is assessing the future of dozens of arms-length agencies, known as quangos, in a bid to cut costs and enhance productivity during what it describes as a 'new era of global instability.'

Currently, Britain operates over 300 quangos, which are taxpayer-funded but operate independently of direct government control.

In a recent statement, officials announced a comprehensive review of all such bodies. The review aims to close, merge, or reintegrate functions back into governmental departments if their standalone operations cannot be justified. The government emphasized that reforms need to be accelerated and deepened to address current global challenges.

