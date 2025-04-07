Euro Zone Yields Tumble Amid US Tariff Fears

Euro area short-dated yields reached a 2-1/2-year low on Monday, driven by concerns over the economic repercussions of US tariffs. Fears led to a sharp decline in stocks and increased investor speculation on prospective European Central Bank rate cuts.

President Donald Trump warned foreign governments of hefty costs to remove sweeping tariffs, sparking market turmoil. As a result, Germany's sensitive 2-year government bond yield saw a notable drop, reflecting market expectations on ECB policy rates.

Economists and strategists caution against escalating trade tensions, which could intensify trading wars and exacerbate global uncertainties. Stock indexes fell sharply, and investors now consider the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts amid rising recession fears.

