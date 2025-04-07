India and Nepal Forge Judicial Partnership for Progress

The Supreme Court of India took a significant step on Monday, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Court of Nepal. This agreement aims to bolster judicial cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

In a ceremony attended by Nepal's Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and India's Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the MoU was formalized. Inspired by the longstanding friendly relations between India and Nepal, the MoU seeks to enhance collaboration between their judicial systems.

The agreement focuses on exchanging legal advancements and promoting interaction among judicial officials. It also emphasizes sharing technological expertise to clear backlogs and expedite court processes, setting up a joint working group to further fortify this international judicial partnership.

