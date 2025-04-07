High-Profile Naxal Leaders Arraigned in Karnataka Court
Two Naxal leaders were produced in Belthangady court by Karnataka police after being transferred from a Kerala prison. B G Krishnamurthy and Savitri face multiple charges related to Naxal activities across several states. They are investigated for local cases related to arson, pro-Naxal activities, and explosives.
In a significant development, two suspected Naxal leaders were brought before the Belthangady court by Karnataka police on Monday. This move follows their transfer from a Kerala prison on a body warrant due to allegations in three Naxal-related cases.
The accused, identified as B G Krishnamurthy from Sringeri and Savitri from Kalasa, were initially apprehended by Kerala authorities on November 8, 2021. They have been housed in Thrissur jail since their arrest.
Krishnamurthy, once a secretary for the Western Ghats Special Committee, is embroiled in 53 distinct cases across the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Savitri is currently under scrutiny for 22 cases. The Belthangady police secured a two-day custody of the duo to interrogate them regarding local incidents, including a 2012–13 vehicle arson in Venur, pro-Naxal banners in Dharmasthala, and a discovery of explosives in Malavantige village.
