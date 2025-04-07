Left Menu

High-Profile Naxal Leaders Arraigned in Karnataka Court

Two Naxal leaders were produced in Belthangady court by Karnataka police after being transferred from a Kerala prison. B G Krishnamurthy and Savitri face multiple charges related to Naxal activities across several states. They are investigated for local cases related to arson, pro-Naxal activities, and explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:44 IST
High-Profile Naxal Leaders Arraigned in Karnataka Court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two suspected Naxal leaders were brought before the Belthangady court by Karnataka police on Monday. This move follows their transfer from a Kerala prison on a body warrant due to allegations in three Naxal-related cases.

The accused, identified as B G Krishnamurthy from Sringeri and Savitri from Kalasa, were initially apprehended by Kerala authorities on November 8, 2021. They have been housed in Thrissur jail since their arrest.

Krishnamurthy, once a secretary for the Western Ghats Special Committee, is embroiled in 53 distinct cases across the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Savitri is currently under scrutiny for 22 cases. The Belthangady police secured a two-day custody of the duo to interrogate them regarding local incidents, including a 2012–13 vehicle arson in Venur, pro-Naxal banners in Dharmasthala, and a discovery of explosives in Malavantige village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025