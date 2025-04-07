Supreme Court Calls Out Unlawful FIRs in UP: A Breakdown of Civil Justice

In a stern address, the Supreme Court has criticized the state of policing in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the rule of law has collapsed as FIRs continue to be filed in civil disputes.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan expressed dismay over the situation, calling for an affidavit from the state's director general of police and demanding accountability from local law enforcement.

This intervention stemmed from a case involving Debu Singh and Deepak Singh, who challenged an FIR filed in a financial dispute. The court has stalled the criminal proceedings against them while allowing the cheque bounce case to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)