Supreme Court Calls Out Unlawful FIRs in UP: A Breakdown of Civil Justice

The Supreme Court criticized the unlawful filing of FIRs in civil disputes in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a breakdown of the rule of law. The court directed the state's police chief to explain such practices, highlighting the inappropriate conversion of civil matters into criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a stern address, the Supreme Court has criticized the state of policing in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the rule of law has collapsed as FIRs continue to be filed in civil disputes.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan expressed dismay over the situation, calling for an affidavit from the state's director general of police and demanding accountability from local law enforcement.

This intervention stemmed from a case involving Debu Singh and Deepak Singh, who challenged an FIR filed in a financial dispute. The court has stalled the criminal proceedings against them while allowing the cheque bounce case to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

