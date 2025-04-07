Heartache and Fury: Ukraine Mourns as Missile Strike Claims Lives
A Ukrainian city mourns after a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih kills 20 people. The attack included nine children and threatens peace efforts as tensions rise. Local funerals and vigils are held, sparking anger at Russia's indiscriminate violence and casting doubt on future ceasefire agreements.
In a central Ukrainian city, residents gathered for vigils as mourning commenced for the victims of one of the war's deadliest attacks on civilians. The Russian missile strike last week claimed 20 lives, including 11 adults and nine children, putting strain on Washington's ceasefire efforts.
Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was the target of Moscow's destructive cluster munitions. The attack sprayed the densely populated area, including a playground, with deadly shrapnel. Wails filled an Orthodox church as family members wept, remembering victims like 9-year-old Herman Tripolets, who died on a swing.
As tensions heighten, local clergy conducted a service at a makeshift memorial. Amid local cries for retribution, U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned Russia's disregard for civilian life. Meanwhile, diplomatic peace negotiations, including a U.S. ceasefire proposal rejected by Moscow, remain uncertain as officials gauge their viability.
