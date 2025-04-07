Ukraine Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting After Deadly Strike

Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday following a missile strike by Russia on Kryvyi Rih last week that resulted in the deaths of 20 civilians. This request was confirmed by the country's foreign minister on Monday.

Andrii Sybiha, posting on platform X, stressed the critical need for a robust international reaction to what he termed Russian atrocities. He stated that acts of terror should not become normalized in any context.

Sybiha called for a strong condemnation and decisive action from the international community to address the issue, urging them to look beyond words and consider firm measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)