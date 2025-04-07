Left Menu

Ukraine Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting After Deadly Strike

Ukraine has requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting following a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, killing 20 civilians. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urges international condemnation and action against such atrocities, emphasizing the need for a strong international response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:21 IST
Ukraine Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting After Deadly Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday following a missile strike by Russia on Kryvyi Rih last week that resulted in the deaths of 20 civilians. This request was confirmed by the country's foreign minister on Monday.

Andrii Sybiha, posting on platform X, stressed the critical need for a robust international reaction to what he termed Russian atrocities. He stated that acts of terror should not become normalized in any context.

Sybiha called for a strong condemnation and decisive action from the international community to address the issue, urging them to look beyond words and consider firm measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025