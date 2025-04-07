Ukraine Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting After Deadly Strike
Ukraine has requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting following a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, killing 20 civilians. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urges international condemnation and action against such atrocities, emphasizing the need for a strong international response.
Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday following a missile strike by Russia on Kryvyi Rih last week that resulted in the deaths of 20 civilians. This request was confirmed by the country's foreign minister on Monday.
Andrii Sybiha, posting on platform X, stressed the critical need for a robust international reaction to what he termed Russian atrocities. He stated that acts of terror should not become normalized in any context.
Sybiha called for a strong condemnation and decisive action from the international community to address the issue, urging them to look beyond words and consider firm measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Assault Devastates Kryvyi Rih
Tragic Attack: Children Among Victims in Kryvyi Rih Strike
Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has killed 12 people, including two children, reports AP.
Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Civilians Suffer in Missile Strike
Myanmar Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis and Urgent International Response