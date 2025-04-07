Karnataka's New Legislative Wave: Six Bills Become Law

In a significant legislative development, six bills were officially transformed into law in Karnataka after receiving the Governor's approval on Monday, as per the state's latest gazette notification.

These laws span various sectors, including land management and revenue, animal feed regulations, and digital transactions, reflecting a comprehensive effort by the state to modernize and tighten governance structures. Among the prominent acts, the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Act stands out, aimed at protecting government land from illegal encroachments and holding revenue officials accountable.

The introduction of digital e-stamping through the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Act of 1957 signals a major shift towards embracing technology in administrative processes. These reforms are expected to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the state's legal and bureaucratic frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)