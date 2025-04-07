Professor Mariana Mazzucato Appointed Technical Expert to SA’s G20 Presidency

In a significant development for South Africa’s leadership role within the G20, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Professor Mariana Mazzucato, a world-renowned economist, as the Technical Expert to the nation’s G20 Presidency. In addition, she has been designated as the Special Presidential Representative to Taskforce 1, where she will focus on key areas including inclusive economic growth, industrialization, employment creation, and reducing inequality. This strategic appointment highlights South Africa’s determination to drive global discussions on sustainable economic transformation.

The Presidency announced on Monday that Professor Mazzucato, known for her groundbreaking research and expertise in economics, will also play an essential role in Taskforce 3. This taskforce is centered around Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance, and Innovation for Sustainable Development. Her involvement will ensure that South Africa’s G20 Presidency addresses the intersection of digital transformation and sustainable economic growth in the global arena.

Furthermore, Professor Mazzucato’s role extends to contributing to the Sherpa Track on the Trade and Investment Working Group, as well as the Finance Track, which includes the Sustainable Finance Working Group and the International Financial Architecture Working Group. This multifaceted involvement will enable her to shape key global discussions on the future of international trade, finance, and sustainable economic models.

Professor Mazzucato has been an influential voice in global economic discussions, serving as a member of South Africa’s Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) since 2019. Her contributions to PEAC have focused on crucial areas such as green industrial strategy, state capacity, and reforming state-owned enterprises. She has also played a pivotal role in shaping the global economic discourse on sustainable growth and equitable development.

Notably, in 2024, Professor Mazzucato co-chaired the Group of Experts for Brazil's G20 Task Force on the Global Mobilisation Against Climate Change (TF-CLIMA). Her extensive experience in driving policies for green growth, social equity, and economic resilience makes her an invaluable asset to South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The appointment underscores South Africa’s ambition to leverage its leadership role within the G20 to advocate for a more inclusive and sustainable global economy. President Ramaphosa, who has emphasized the importance of multilateralism and shared global goals, expressed his confidence in Mazzucato’s expertise to help shape South Africa’s vision of a greener, more equitable world.

“Professor Mazzucato brings critical expertise to advancing South Africa’s goals on green industrialization, inclusive growth, and long-term structural transformation,” said the Presidency in a statement. Her work is widely recognized for challenging traditional economic models, advocating for mission-oriented innovation, and emphasizing the importance of public value creation.

Under President Ramaphosa's leadership, South Africa aims to foster a global economic framework that prioritizes green growth, resilience, and social equity, particularly in developing countries. These values align with the overarching G20 theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” for the upcoming year.

The year 2025 is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in multilateralism, with three major global events marking the year: the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, the Financing for Development Conference in Seville, and COP30 in Belém, Brazil. These events will serve as key platforms for advancing global cooperation on the most pressing economic, environmental, and social challenges of our time.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency in 2025 aims to foster resilience, promote economic growth, and address global inequalities through policy-making that is inclusive and sustainable. With Professor Mazzucato’s expertise in these fields, South Africa is well-positioned to lead the charge toward a more equitable and sustainable future for all.