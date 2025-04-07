Threat Letter to UP CM Exposes Land Grab Plot

In a significant turn of events, police on Monday detained a man accused of sending a threatening letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to senior police officials, the suspect planned to implicate two brothers in the plot to facilitate a land grab.

On April 4, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi reported that a letter threatening the Chief Minister was received by his office. The letter accused brothers Naseem and Abid Ansari of seeking revenge over alleged 'encounters' involving gangsters Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, asserting that actions had Pakistani backing and ISI training.

A case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station and investigative teams quickly identified Azim from Gunara in Jalalabad as a prime suspect. During interrogation, Azim confessed to framing the Ansaris in hopes of seizing their property.

(With inputs from agencies.)