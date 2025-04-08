Left Menu

Connaught Place Head Constable Involved in Road Mishap: Offender on the Run

A police officer, Head Constable Mahender, suffered multiple fractures in a road accident near Vande Mataram Marg. The driver, Dhruv Aggarwal, is currently at large. Mahender was hospitalized and is receiving treatment. Authorities are actively seeking the driver responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A police officer suffered severe injuries in a road accident near Vande Mataram Marg on Monday, according to a police official.

The officer, identified as Head Constable Mahender and stationed at Connaught Place Police Station, sustained multiple fractures. He was immediately rushed to RML Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The driver responsible, Dhruv Aggarwal, a Kalkaji Extension resident, has absconded. Police are actively pursuing the suspect as part of their investigation into this serious incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

