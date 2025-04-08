Connaught Place Head Constable Involved in Road Mishap: Offender on the Run

A police officer suffered severe injuries in a road accident near Vande Mataram Marg on Monday, according to a police official.

The officer, identified as Head Constable Mahender and stationed at Connaught Place Police Station, sustained multiple fractures. He was immediately rushed to RML Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The driver responsible, Dhruv Aggarwal, a Kalkaji Extension resident, has absconded. Police are actively pursuing the suspect as part of their investigation into this serious incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)