Tragic Collision on Yamuna Bridge: A Motorcycle Tale

On Monday afternoon, a fatal accident claimed the lives of two individuals when their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck on the Yamuna Bridge. The tragic incident unfolded as the motorcycle became wedged in the truck's front wheel, prompting the driver to drag it nearly 100 meters before fleeing the scene, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as 25-year-old Deepak from Hamirpur and 21-year-old Sanju from Kanpur, died instantly at the site of the collision. The driver of the truck managed to escape shortly after the accident occurred.

Rakesh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, confirmed that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Authorities are currently working to trace the owner and driver of the seized truck using its chassis number as part of an ongoing investigation.

