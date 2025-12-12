Diversity in Diplomacy: Snapshot of Indian Foreign Service Representation

The Indian Foreign Service, boasting 954 officers as of December 2025, includes a significant representation of SC/ST, OBC, and women officers, showcasing the diversity in this prestigious service.

Notably, 26 officers from the SC/ST category and 25 from the OBC category serve as ambassadors or high commissioners worldwide, highlighting their integral role in international diplomacy.

Moreover, the representation of women in major diplomatic roles is noteworthy, with 11 women serving as ambassadors, reflecting ongoing efforts towards gender inclusivity in global representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)