Diversity in Diplomacy: Snapshot of Indian Foreign Service Representation

The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) comprises 954 officers as of December 1, 2025, including 200 SC/ST, 217 OBC, and 263 women officers. Among them, 26 and 25 SC/ST and OBC officers, respectively, serve as ambassadors. Eleven women hold significant diplomatic positions abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Foreign Service, boasting 954 officers as of December 2025, includes a significant representation of SC/ST, OBC, and women officers, showcasing the diversity in this prestigious service.

Notably, 26 officers from the SC/ST category and 25 from the OBC category serve as ambassadors or high commissioners worldwide, highlighting their integral role in international diplomacy.

Moreover, the representation of women in major diplomatic roles is noteworthy, with 11 women serving as ambassadors, reflecting ongoing efforts towards gender inclusivity in global representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

