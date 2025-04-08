Cyber Breach on Czech Leader's Account Sparks Concern

On Tuesday morning, the social media account of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was compromised by unknown attackers. The breach resulted in the posting of misleading information, including a fabricated claim about Russian forces targeting Czech soldiers near the Kaliningrad border.

The false post, originally written in Czech, was swiftly removed after drawing attention and was confirmed to be a hoax by government officials. Lucie Michut Jesatkova, a government office spokesperson, confirmed in a text message to Reuters that the post was not factual.

In addition to the fake military attack post, other misleading messages, purportedly concerning responses to U.S. tariffs, appeared on the account, which boasts 366,700 followers. These posts have also been taken down, raising concerns about social media security and misinformation.

