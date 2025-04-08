Sambhal's Fateful Survey: MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Faces Scrutiny
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq appeared for questioning regarding last year's violence in Sambhal during a mosque survey. Despite health concerns, he cooperated with police to prevent a media trial, asserting the charges were baseless. The incident resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was interrogated on Tuesday about last year's violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.
Accompanied by more than ten lawyers, Barq arrived at Nakhasa police station around 11:30 am to provide his statement to the SIT investigating the case. The MP expressed his determination to cooperate with the police, despite being advised to rest due to health issues. 'I am here to ensure no sense of avoidance towards the investigation,' he stated at his Deepa Sarai residence.
Barq defended himself against what he termed 'baseless' charges while recounting the incident on November 24 last year when violence in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality led to four fatalities and multiple injuries following a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bail Hearing Date Set for Shahi Jama Masjid President Amid Legal Tensions
Court Denies Bail for Shahi Jama Masjid Leader Amid Serious Allegations
Outrage in Kashmir: Shab-e-Qadr Prayers Banned at Historic Jama Masjid
Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid president’s interim bail plea rejected, regular bail hearing on April 2: Government counsel.
SC refuses to entertain plea against Allahabad HC order asking ASI to whitewash wall of Jama Masjid in UP's Sambhal.