Sambhal's Fateful Survey: MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Faces Scrutiny

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was interrogated on Tuesday about last year's violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Accompanied by more than ten lawyers, Barq arrived at Nakhasa police station around 11:30 am to provide his statement to the SIT investigating the case. The MP expressed his determination to cooperate with the police, despite being advised to rest due to health issues. 'I am here to ensure no sense of avoidance towards the investigation,' he stated at his Deepa Sarai residence.

Barq defended himself against what he termed 'baseless' charges while recounting the incident on November 24 last year when violence in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality led to four fatalities and multiple injuries following a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid.

(With inputs from agencies.)