Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Act Discussion

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in turmoil for the second consecutive day as National Conference, Congress, PDP, and other members rallied against the disallowance of discussing the Waqf Amendment Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather remained firm in his decision, citing the Act's sub-judice status, which further fueled the uproar.

During the assembly session, NC members led a fervent charge, calling for an adjournment of the Budget Session to prioritize the discussion. The session saw charged exchanges, with PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra demanding the passage of a resolution, only to face eviction by marshals on the Speaker's orders.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary weighed in, insisting the issue was of governmental concern, reflecting the sentiments of the majority Muslim legislative body. However, despite the opposition's persistent demands, the Speaker stood his ground, highlighting procedural constraints and maintaining the assembly's adjournment amid growing chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)