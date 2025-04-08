Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Act Discussion
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed disruption as members from the National Conference, Congress, PDP, and others demanded a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act. Despite attempts to raise the issue, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed the discussion, citing the matter's sub-judice status, intensifying protests within the House.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in turmoil for the second consecutive day as National Conference, Congress, PDP, and other members rallied against the disallowance of discussing the Waqf Amendment Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather remained firm in his decision, citing the Act's sub-judice status, which further fueled the uproar.
During the assembly session, NC members led a fervent charge, calling for an adjournment of the Budget Session to prioritize the discussion. The session saw charged exchanges, with PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra demanding the passage of a resolution, only to face eviction by marshals on the Speaker's orders.
The state's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary weighed in, insisting the issue was of governmental concern, reflecting the sentiments of the majority Muslim legislative body. However, despite the opposition's persistent demands, the Speaker stood his ground, highlighting procedural constraints and maintaining the assembly's adjournment amid growing chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Waqf Amendment Act
- NC
- PDP
- Congress
- discussion
- sub-judice
- uproar
ALSO READ
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces Crucial No-Confidence Vote Amid Economic Woes
Law Firm's Strategic Retreat: Survival Over Principled Stand
SailGP Season Thrills: Spain Dominates San Francisco with Decisive Victory
Tiger Woods Confirms New Romance with Vanessa Trump
Political Turbulence: South Korea's Leadership Saga Reaches New Climax