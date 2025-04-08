Parliamentary Privilege Prevails: Philip Green Loses Legal Battle

In a significant legal defeat, British retail magnate Philip Green has lost his case against the UK regarding parliamentary privilege. The case revolved around Green being publicly named in parliament over allegations of sexual harassment in 2018.

Green, previously a leading figure in UK retail for his acquisitions of BHS and Arcadia, sought to prevent the publication of the allegations by obtaining an interim injunction against the Telegraph newspaper. However, Labour politician Peter Hain utilized parliamentary privilege to disclose Green's association with the lawsuit.

Green's appeal to the European Court of Human Rights was dismissed. The court upheld the UK's stance, noting that national parliaments have the right to regulate the conduct of their members. Despite his complaint of a privacy breach, Green's grievance about not being able to sue Hain was also rejected.

