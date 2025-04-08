Child Injured in Delhi Hit-and-Run Incident

A seven-year-old boy was injured after being struck by an SUV in the Baba Haridas Nagar area of Delhi's Dwarka, police reported on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, a police team from Baba Haridas Nagar visited the location. They discovered that the boy, who lives in Sainik Enclave, had already been taken to the hospital.

The child is reportedly in stable condition. The authorities have seized the vehicle, a Scorpio, and are initiating legal action against the driver, a police officer confirmed.

