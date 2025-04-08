Child Injured in Delhi Hit-and-Run Incident
A seven-year-old boy was injured when an SUV hit him in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area. The child from Sainik Enclave is recovering in a hospital. Authorities have confiscated the vehicle, a Scorpio, and stated that legal proceedings against the driver are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A seven-year-old boy was injured after being struck by an SUV in the Baba Haridas Nagar area of Delhi's Dwarka, police reported on Tuesday.
Upon receiving the information, a police team from Baba Haridas Nagar visited the location. They discovered that the boy, who lives in Sainik Enclave, had already been taken to the hospital.
The child is reportedly in stable condition. The authorities have seized the vehicle, a Scorpio, and are initiating legal action against the driver, a police officer confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- hit-and-run
- child
- SUV
- injury
- hospital
- police
- legal action
- Baba Haridas Nagar
- Scorpio
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Arrests 11 in Comedian Controversy at Habitat Venue
Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Chest Pain During Cricket Match
High Court Queries UP Police Over Delhi Arrest Protocol Breach
Escalation in Gaza: Hospital Strike Sparks International Tensions
Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal arrested for ransacking venue where Kunal Kamra made ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde: Police.