Tadesse Worede Appointed to Steer Tigray's Transitional Era

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Tadesse Worede as the interim leader in the Tigray region amidst tensions with Eritrea. Tadesse, former deputy president, faces challenges including factions within the TPLF and regional instability. He commits to resettlement and demobilization efforts, aiming for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:53 IST
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a pivotal move by appointing Tadesse Worede as the head of the interim administration in the tumultuous Tigray region.

This decision comes amid ongoing tensions with neighboring Eritrea, sparked by divisions within the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Tadesse has a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

Tasked with addressing the war's aftermath, Tadesse is committed to the return of displaced citizens and combatant demobilization, aiming to guide Tigray towards a peaceful future.

