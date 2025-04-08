Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Protests in Manipur

Protests erupted in Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur districts against the Waqf Amendment Act. Demonstrators argue it targets minority Muslims and threatens ancestral properties. Security forces, equipped with anti-riot gear, have been deployed. Opposition includes Muslims in the Imphal Valley. The Act, passed recently, aims to improve governance and property management.

Protests erupted on Tuesday across Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur districts against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, officials confirmed. Demonstrators, including many women in burqas, marched in Bishnupur, demanding the immediate repeal of the Act, which they claim unfairly targets minority Muslims.

Opposition voices, such as protester Md Nasir, argue that the Waqf Act violates constitutional rights, aiming to divide India. "Waqf belongs to the Ummah," he asserted. In response, security forces with anti-riot equipment have been deployed in Muslim-majority areas like Lilong, where protests turned violent, leading to heightened vigilance.

The unrest follows the arson attack on the home of Asker Ali, BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, due to his support for the Act. The Waqf Amendment Act, passed after intense debates in Parliament, seeks to enhance transparency in Waqf property management and promote social welfare. President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

