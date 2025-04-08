India-Uzbekistan Ties Strengthened with Focus on Emerging Sectors: Om Birla in Tashkent

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, during his visit to Tashkent on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), emphasized the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan. He highlighted the importance of expanding this age-old relationship by incorporating new sectors like digital technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and nuclear energy. This comes at a time when both nations are making efforts to elevate their diplomatic and parliamentary exchanges to new heights.

In his meeting with Uzbekistan’s President H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Shri Birla noted that India’s democratic ethos, guided by its Constitution, has seen continuous growth. India’s commitment to social inclusion, he pointed out, has been reinforced through measures such as the 33 percent reservation for women in local governance. He also spoke of the recent introduction of the "Nari Shakti Vandan Act" in the new Parliament building, a move aimed at ensuring greater representation of women in the state and central legislatures. The Act, Shri Birla mentioned, is a reflection of India’s enduring commitment to its democratic values and principles.

Shri Birla further elaborated on the traditional values upheld by India, such as “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is One Family) and “Sarvajan Hitaya” (For the Welfare of All). These values, he stated, are integral to both India’s Constitution and its democratic framework, having inspired various laws and policies that have resulted in widespread socio-economic changes. Reflecting on the 75 years of India’s Constitution, Shri Birla also took the opportunity to underline the numerous legislations passed in the Indian Parliament that have played a pivotal role in advancing India's development agenda.

In his discussions with President Mirziyoyev, Shri Birla emphasized the growing Indo-Uzbek strategic partnership, which has seen increasing cooperation in key areas such as defense, economy, education, and trade. India is now one of Uzbekistan's ten largest trading partners. He proposed an increase in parliamentary cooperation between the two nations, as this would serve to strengthen people-to-people ties and foster greater mutual understanding.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also acknowledged Uzbekistan's growing interest in Indian culture, particularly in music, dance, and yoga. He mentioned the rising number of Indian students in Uzbek educational institutions, which reflects the growing educational exchange between the two countries. He expressed his optimism that this meeting would further solidify the diplomatic and parliamentary relations between India and Uzbekistan, ushering in a new chapter of collaboration.

During his visit, Shri Birla and the Indian delegation also paid their respects to the legacy of former Indian Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri by offering floral tributes at his bust in Tashkent.

Celebrating the Successful Hosting of the 150th IPU Assembly

On the sidelines of the 150th IPU Assembly, Shri Birla also met with the Chairperson of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, H.E. Ms. Tanzila Norbaeva. He congratulated her for successfully hosting the assembly and praised the hospitality extended to the Indian Parliamentary delegation. In their discussions, Shri Birla emphasized the longstanding diplomatic ties between India and Uzbekistan, particularly in multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the United Nations (UN), and BRICS. The Speaker reiterated the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in emerging fields, such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Strengthening Ties with Israel and Kazakhstan

In addition to his discussions with Uzbekistan, Shri Birla also held bilateral meetings with the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, H.E. Mr. Amir Ohana, and the Chairperson of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Yerlan Koshanov. During his meeting with Mr. Ohana, Shri Birla fondly recalled their previous meeting in New Delhi in April 2023 and praised Israel’s remarkable progress in sectors such as technology, agriculture, and defense. He commended the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group between India and Israel, recognizing it as a crucial step in enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

Shri Birla also met with Mr. Koshanov to congratulate Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of its Constitution. He highlighted that India had also celebrated the 75th anniversary of its Constitution the previous year. The Speaker emphasized that India’s development over the past 75 years had been guided by constitutional values and aimed at building a welfare state. He proposed that India and Kazakhstan establish regular dialogues between their parliaments to exchange best practices and further enhance cooperation in areas like defense, digital technology, energy, and space exploration.

As Shri Birla continues to engage with world leaders and strengthen India's ties with key nations, his calls for expanding cooperation across various sectors underline the importance of diplomacy and international collaboration in a rapidly changing global landscape. The Speaker’s visit to Uzbekistan, Israel, and Kazakhstan serves as a testament to India’s growing role on the world stage, fostering deeper connections with countries that share common values and aspirations.