DDWS Leads Clean Water and Sanitation Campaign for Poshan Pakhwada 2025

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, is actively contributing to the seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada, a national campaign aimed at combating malnutrition. The event, which runs from April 8 to April 23, 2025, focuses on creating awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles. This year, DDWS has aligned its efforts with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s (MWCD) Saksham Anganwadi initiative, with the campaign titled "Shuddh Jal aur Swachhta Se Swasth Bachpan" (Clean Water and Sanitation for Healthy Childhood). The campaign's tagline, "Purn Poshan Ki Shuruwaat, Shuddh Jal aur Swachhta Ke Saath" (The Journey to Complete Nutrition Begins with Clean Water and Hygiene), underscores the importance of clean water practices and sanitation in the overall health and nutrition of children.

The focus of Poshan Pakhwada this year is to combat malnutrition through behavior changes, highlighting the importance of safe drinking water and sanitation in child health. The campaign aims to emphasize a holistic approach, which includes community-level interventions and the promotion of healthy water and sanitation practices. DDWS has committed to engaging in extensive activities that will provide education and drive awareness on these critical issues.

Key Areas of Focus for Poshan Pakhwada 2025:

Emphasis on the First 1000 Days of Life The first 1000 days of a child’s life, from conception to the child’s second birthday, are considered the most critical for proper nutrition and growth. Ensuring that children receive adequate and safe nutrition during this period is essential for preventing stunting, undernutrition, and other health issues. Through this campaign, DDWS seeks to educate families on the importance of water quality and sanitation for the optimal development of children. Promotion of the Beneficiary Module in the Poshan Tracker App The government’s Poshan Tracker App is an important tool for monitoring and improving the nutritional status of children. The app helps track and identify malnutrition and provides information on available nutritional support programs. DDWS will encourage the use of the Beneficiary Module to ensure that families have easy access to important health data and resources. Effective Management of Malnutrition through the CMAM Module The Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) module is an essential part of India’s efforts to combat severe acute malnutrition. The module allows health workers to identify children at risk of malnutrition and provide them with necessary interventions. DDWS will incorporate CMAM strategies into community-level activities to ensure timely intervention and effective management of malnutrition. Addressing Childhood Obesity through Healthy Lifestyles In addition to malnutrition, childhood obesity is an increasing concern in India. The campaign will promote healthy lifestyle choices, such as balanced diets and regular physical activity, to prevent obesity and its related health risks. It will also raise awareness about the role of clean water and sanitation in maintaining a healthy weight.

Planned Activities by DDWS:

As part of its active participation, DDWS has outlined a series of initiatives that will be carried out during Poshan Pakhwada. These activities aim to not only promote the message of clean water and sanitation but also integrate them with broader nutritional goals. The planned activities include:

Shuddh Jal and Swachhta Drive DDWS will organize community-level sessions to teach families about safe drinking water, effective sanitation practices, hand hygiene, composting, and waste management. These sessions will also stress the importance of water quality in preventing waterborne diseases and improving nutritional outcomes for children. Capacity Building for Anganwadi Workers Training and sensitization sessions for Anganwadi workers will focus on safe water consumption and good sanitation practices. These workers play a crucial role in educating mothers and caregivers, and this capacity-building initiative will ensure they are equipped with the knowledge needed to support the nutritional health of children. Awareness Generation for Lactating Mothers A key component of the Poshan Pakhwada campaign is ensuring that lactating mothers understand the importance of clean water and sanitation for their own health and that of their infants. Through Anganwadi and ASHA worker outreach programs, the department will carry out awareness activities focused on the link between clean water, hygiene, and breastfeeding. Smart Poshan Anganwadi Certification In recognition of the critical role Anganwadi Centers play in child nutrition and development, DDWS will introduce a "Smart Poshan Anganwadi Certification." This certification will reward Anganwadi Centers that maintain high hygiene and nutrition standards, including ensuring safe drinking water and proper sanitation facilities. Swachh Jal, Sundar Aangan Initiative Under this initiative, DDWS aims to enhance sanitation facilities at Anganwadi centers. Community involvement, including partnerships with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), will be key to improving hygiene standards. This initiative will include creating child-friendly water stations and murals to promote sanitation awareness. Awareness Rallies The department will organize community rallies to spread awareness about preventing waterborne diseases and promoting safe sanitation practices. These rallies will be aimed at mobilizing local communities to adopt healthy behaviors, thus enhancing public health on a large scale.

Social Media Outreach and Awareness Campaign:

In alignment with the growing digital landscape, DDWS will also conduct an extensive social media campaign to increase awareness about the importance of clean water and sanitation. The department has created hashtags, including #DDWSJoinsPoshanPakhwada and #PoshanPakhwada, to amplify the reach of the message across various platforms. These hashtags will be used to encourage public participation and increase engagement with the campaign's objectives.

Collaborative Efforts with Other Government Programs:

This year’s Poshan Pakhwada will also complement ongoing government initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen. These programs focus on providing every rural household with a functional tap water connection and improving sanitation facilities across the country. By integrating Poshan Pakhwada with these ongoing efforts, DDWS aims to build a more comprehensive approach to combating malnutrition and improving child health.

Through a concerted and collaborative effort, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, in partnership with various state and national programs, will work toward improving sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition standards. By prioritizing clean water practices and proper sanitation, Poshan Pakhwada 2025 aims to make a meaningful impact on child health in rural communities across India. The department hopes that these initiatives will lay the foundation for lasting behavior change that will lead to healthier and more prosperous communities in the future.