Supreme Court's Historic Verdict: A Victory for State Autonomy in Tamil Nadu
The Supreme Court's 'historic' judgment concerning Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's delay in assenting to state legislative bills has been hailed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The SC ruled that bills awaiting assent are deemed approved, bolstering state autonomy and restricting the Governor's discretionary powers.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's prolonged delay in granting assent to bills passed by the state Assembly. The ruling marks a significant victory for state governments across India, as hailed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
The judgment, described as 'historic' by Stalin, effectively considers the bills as having received the Governor's consent. Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the decision's nationwide implications, underscoring its role in clarifying the limited discretionary power of Governors.
The Supreme Court's directive mandates that Governors act on bills within a defined timeframe, rejecting the concept of indefinite withholding of assent. This verdict, welcomed across political lines, reaffirms the legislative rights of State Assemblies and challenges the central government's influence over state legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
