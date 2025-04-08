Left Menu

Supreme Court's Historic Verdict: A Victory for State Autonomy in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court's 'historic' judgment concerning Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's delay in assenting to state legislative bills has been hailed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The SC ruled that bills awaiting assent are deemed approved, bolstering state autonomy and restricting the Governor's discretionary powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:32 IST
Supreme Court's Historic Verdict: A Victory for State Autonomy in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's prolonged delay in granting assent to bills passed by the state Assembly. The ruling marks a significant victory for state governments across India, as hailed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The judgment, described as 'historic' by Stalin, effectively considers the bills as having received the Governor's consent. Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the decision's nationwide implications, underscoring its role in clarifying the limited discretionary power of Governors.

The Supreme Court's directive mandates that Governors act on bills within a defined timeframe, rejecting the concept of indefinite withholding of assent. This verdict, welcomed across political lines, reaffirms the legislative rights of State Assemblies and challenges the central government's influence over state legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025