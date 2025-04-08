South Korea and U.S. Engage in High-Stakes Trade Talks
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo discussed upcoming 25% tariffs with U.S. President Trump. South Korea's Trade Minister is negotiating in Washington, D.C., focusing on increasing U.S. imports to address trade imbalance. South Korea challenges U.S. tariffs given their existing free trade deal.
In a pivotal phone discussion, acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding impending tariffs on South Korean goods.
As tensions rise, South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo heads to Washington to negotiate tariffs, focusing on boosting U.S. imports rather than reducing exports.
Meanwhile, a hefty 46% duty targeting Vietnam's exports further pressures South Korean manufacturers with operations there, exacerbating trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
