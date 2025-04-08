South Korea and U.S. Engage in High-Stakes Trade Talks

In a pivotal phone discussion, acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding impending tariffs on South Korean goods.

As tensions rise, South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo heads to Washington to negotiate tariffs, focusing on boosting U.S. imports rather than reducing exports.

Meanwhile, a hefty 46% duty targeting Vietnam's exports further pressures South Korean manufacturers with operations there, exacerbating trade tensions.

