Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Engage in High-Stakes Trade Talks

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo discussed upcoming 25% tariffs with U.S. President Trump. South Korea's Trade Minister is negotiating in Washington, D.C., focusing on increasing U.S. imports to address trade imbalance. South Korea challenges U.S. tariffs given their existing free trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:32 IST
South Korea and U.S. Engage in High-Stakes Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal phone discussion, acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding impending tariffs on South Korean goods.

As tensions rise, South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo heads to Washington to negotiate tariffs, focusing on boosting U.S. imports rather than reducing exports.

Meanwhile, a hefty 46% duty targeting Vietnam's exports further pressures South Korean manufacturers with operations there, exacerbating trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025