Pakistan's Promises of Security Amidst Mineral Wealth and Unrest
At a minerals conference in Pakistan, the army chief assured robust security to attract foreign investments in its $6 trillion mineral reserves. This comes amid growing insurgency in Balochistan, where major projects like Reko Diq are located. The Baloch Liberation Army opposes foreign investments, citing regional exploitation.
In a bid to attract foreign investment and propel its economy, Pakistan has pledged robust security measures at a minerals conference, held amidst accelerating unrest in the mineral-abundant province of Balochistan. Key international delegates included the United States, China, and Saudi Arabia, alongside major companies like Barrick Gold.
Army Chief General Asim Munir assured attendees that Pakistan stands as a 'reliable partner,' committing to a security framework designed to protect both investors and regional interests. The conference's timing is crucial, following a recent train hijacking by insurgents in the volatile region.
Balochistan, hosting immense deposits like those at Reko Diq, becomes a focal point due to ongoing insurgency efforts for resource control. Resistance from groups like the Baloch Liberation Army remains a stark concern for investors, as they continue their fight against foreign involvement they deem exploitative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
