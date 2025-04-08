Left Menu

Couple Rolls to Justice: A Unique Protest in Indore

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a couple staged a unique protest by rolling on the ground in front of the district collector's office to highlight land-grabbing grievances. Despite lodging complaints earlier, they resorted to this method when no action was taken. Officials promised to investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display of protest, a couple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, rolled on the ground outside the district collector's office. Their act, caught on video and shared widely on social media, was aimed at drawing attention to a long-standing land-grabbing issue.

According to eyewitnesses, during the weekly 'Jan Sunwai', where residents can file grievances with officials, Ramcharan and his wife rolled on the scorching ground to stress their unresolved complaints. The police on duty eventually convinced them to meet the officials directly.

Ramcharan, speaking to reporters, claimed that individuals had illegally occupied his land in Tejaji Nagar for two years. He had previously lodged complaints with the administration and police but saw no action. He warned of further rolling protests if no resolution comes through.

(With inputs from agencies.)

