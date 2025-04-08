Home Affairs Strengthens Anti-Corruption Efforts: 33 Dismissals to Date

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed six officials with immediate effect today for a range of serious offences, including fraud and corruption. The dismissals are part of an ongoing and aggressive campaign by the department to root out corruption and restore integrity within its ranks. Alongside these dismissals, another six officials were issued with final written warnings, further signaling the department's commitment to accountability and transparency.

These latest dismissals bring the total number of officials dismissed since July 2024 to 33, underscoring the department's intensified efforts to cleanse its operations. The department has also made significant strides in criminally prosecuting corrupt officials. To date, eight individuals have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 18 years. In addition, the criminal prosecution of 19 more officials is currently underway.

The latest wave of dismissals comes in the wake of the recent launch of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum. This forum has bolstered the collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The strengthened coordination between these agencies is central to the department's continued success in tackling corruption and fraud within its operations.

Dr. Leon Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs, expressed his full support for the swift action being taken. "The speed at which Home Affairs, in collaboration with the SIU, is clearing out corruption from our midst demonstrates that swift progress can be made in the fight against this scourge," Schreiber said. "I have made it clear to the Department that delays will not be tolerated and that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired."

Minister Schreiber also took the opportunity to praise the efforts of the interdepartmental teams, emphasizing their role in restoring the credibility of the Department of Home Affairs. "I applaud the interdepartmental teams for their progress in ensuring that we wash the stain of corruption and state capture off of Home Affairs, so that it becomes the proud institution our country deserves," Schreiber stated.

The message to remaining perpetrators of corruption within the Department of Home Affairs was clear. "My message to remaining perpetrators is clear: it is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable," Minister Schreiber warned.

These actions reflect the government's unwavering commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring that public institutions are accountable to the people they serve. The Department of Home Affairs has pledged to continue working closely with law enforcement and the judiciary to bring those responsible for corruption to justice. The ongoing reforms are expected to contribute significantly to the improvement of service delivery and the restoration of public trust in the department.