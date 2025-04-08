Prince Harry Battles for Security Rights in UK Court Showdown

Prince Harry made a rare public appearance in Britain to challenge changes to his security status, as determined by the Home Office, after he stepped down as a senior royal. His legal team argues the decision has left him vulnerable amid heightened security threats.

During the two-day hearing, Harry's lawyer Shaheed Fatima argued that Harry was treated differently, receiving a 'bespoke' security arrangement not afforded to others. This legal battle has drawn attention due to recent threats and Harry's estrangement from his family, who are currently on a state visit in Italy.

The case adds to Harry's string of legal battles, including privacy lawsuits against British media outlets. Meanwhile, tensions with charity executives and the airing of Meghan's new podcast revealing personal health struggles have kept the Duke of Sussex in the media spotlight.

