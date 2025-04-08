Left Menu

Private School Scandal: Teacher Arrested for Molestation

A private school teacher has been arrested for molesting a girl student. The girl's family reported inappropriate touching and obscene language. The accused faces charges under Indian laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher at a private school has been apprehended for allegedly molesting a female student, according to the police on Tuesday.

The girl's family outlined in a police report that the educator acted inappropriately by touching her and speaking obscenely.

The arrest took place late Monday evening, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

