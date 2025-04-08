Security Council Tensions Spotlight Ukraine Peace Efforts
The U.S. intends to hold firm on ensuring genuine peace negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, as stated by acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea. A recent Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in civilian casualties, threatens Washington's ceasefire initiative amid disinformation and escalating rhetoric.
The United States emphasized its commitment to genuine peace negotiations in Ukraine during a recent U.N. Security Council discussion. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea noted the importance of assessing Russia's actions to gauge President Vladimir Putin's commitment to a ceasefire.
The council's meeting followed a devastating Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, leaving 20 civilians dead and raising alarms about ongoing peace efforts. Shea urged Moscow to recognize the adverse impact such attacks could have on ceasefire talks and broader peace initiatives.
Russia, challenged by Kyiv's counterclaims, maintains that the intended target was a military meeting. However, Ukraine's deputy U.N. Ambassador, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, highlighted Russia's continued aggression in defiance of proposed U.S.-led peace efforts.
