Left Menu

Security Council Tensions Spotlight Ukraine Peace Efforts

The U.S. intends to hold firm on ensuring genuine peace negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, as stated by acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea. A recent Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in civilian casualties, threatens Washington's ceasefire initiative amid disinformation and escalating rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:16 IST
Security Council Tensions Spotlight Ukraine Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States emphasized its commitment to genuine peace negotiations in Ukraine during a recent U.N. Security Council discussion. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea noted the importance of assessing Russia's actions to gauge President Vladimir Putin's commitment to a ceasefire.

The council's meeting followed a devastating Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, leaving 20 civilians dead and raising alarms about ongoing peace efforts. Shea urged Moscow to recognize the adverse impact such attacks could have on ceasefire talks and broader peace initiatives.

Russia, challenged by Kyiv's counterclaims, maintains that the intended target was a military meeting. However, Ukraine's deputy U.N. Ambassador, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, highlighted Russia's continued aggression in defiance of proposed U.S.-led peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025