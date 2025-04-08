Customs Crackdown: Hydroponic Weed and Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs officials arrested three passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in two separate operations. The seized contraband included hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.53 crore and gold pieces valued at Rs 53.83 lakh, according to officials.

On April 6, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was apprehended with 9.532 kilograms of hydroponic weed concealed in his trolley bag. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on smuggling through the airport.

In another case, two individuals traveling from Dubai were detained while smuggling 21-karat crude gold. The gold, weighing 789 grams, was hidden in their undergarments, highlighting the lengths to which smugglers go to evade detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)